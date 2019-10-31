Four-time champions

The Hardin Bulldogs girls’ cross country accomplished a rare feat this weekend when they swept the field of runners and brought back their fourth state title with a score of 71, with their top 5 runners all in the top 25, it broke down like this; 10th Libby Nedens, junior, 20:13.50; 13th Khylah Two Leggins, junior, 20:18.83; 14th Marion Hugs, junior, 20:22.50; 16th Ivery Fritzler, senior, 20:30.39; and 18th Sophie Nedens, freshman, 20:34.36.

The Boys performance wasn’t too shabby, they brought home the second place team honors, and they can boast four runners placing in the top 25 overall; 5th Quaiden Whiteman, junior, 16:39.92; 8th Trae Hugs, senior, 16:51.54; 18th Keyshawn Rogers, senior, 17:08.24; and 24th Jalen High Hawk, junior,17:19.30

Coach Farmer is extremely proud of both teams.

“Our girls won four consecutive titles, their work ethic, persistence as a team, running as one the whole season,” she said. “They were mentally tough at that level, once the gun went off, they kept it all together and accomplished what they set out to do.”

Junior Libby Nedens has been running for nearly a decade.

“This is really cool, felt so good having the community support us, makes us want to continue to win more titles,” she said.

The girls’ team was committed to do their best this season, and they’ve embraced Farmer’s pact mentality on the course, but they took it one meet at a time.

“I don’t really know what to say, it feels good, and surprising, we tried our best and I can’t believe we kept our title this long,” said junior Marion Hugs. “All year long, we worked hard, one meet at a time, we kept right up with the AA schools and improved a lot from last year, I’m so excited for next year, but already feel the pressure, I want to win another State title.”

The boys’ team brought home their second consecutive second place title.

“I just appreciate the effort (the boys) gave all season, and as a coach I couldn’t have asked for any more, that particular meet just wasn’t their day , but are very capable of being champs, they still are,” Farmer said. “We will be back next year, still have some awesome runners coming back, just proud of both teams.”

A miles-long caravan of fans followed the teams from Great Falls and their girls’ team made their annual championship run through Hardin atop a fire truck.

“It was a good season, I started out on JV and had to work hard to earn my spot on varsity, it wasn’t easy because everyone is so fast,” said juior Quaiden Whiteman, “We’re a close knit team, we pushed each other all year and that helped the team overall.”

State Cross Country

Eagle Cliff golf course in Great Falls

Oct. 26

HHS Girls’ Varsity

Overall: 1st place, 71

10. Libby Nedens, junior, 20:13.50

13. Khylah Two Leggins, junior, 20:18.83

14. Marion Hugs, junior, 20:22.50

16. Ivery Fritzler, senior, 20:30.39

18. Sophie Nedens, freshman, 20:34.36

24. Journey Erickson, senior, 20:53.52

32. Azalea Torralba, sophomore, 21:12.51

HHS Boys’ Varsity

Overall: 2nd place, 86

5. Quaiden Whiteman, junior, 16:39.92

8. Trae Hugs, senior, 16:51.54

18. Keyshawn Rogers, senior, 17:08.24

24. Jalen High Hawk, junior,17:19.30

31. Bryson Rogers, sophomore, 17:30.66

40. Clement Not Afraid, jumior, 17:42.70