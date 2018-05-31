Four place at state A track meet

Four Bulldogs athletes placed at the state Class A track meet that was held at the Laurel Sports Complex Friday and Saturday.

Of the 17 Bulldogs that traveled to the state meet, only four made it into the final events on Saturday.

In the 800-meter run, the Bulldog boys placed two with Trajan Hill taking fourth with a time of 2:01.15 and David Prather placing sixth with a run of 2:02.92. Hardin’s Malick Toure placed sixth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.31.

For the girls, one athlete placed – Aiyanna Ereaux in the shot put – with a throw of 37-04.5 for fourth.

State Class A at Laurel Sports Complex

Girls

Team scores: Dillon (Beaverhead County) 59, Miles City (Custer County) 50, Belgrade 50, Lewistown (Fergus) 44, Whitefish 41, Laurel 36, Corvallis 35, Polson 31, Frenchtown 28, Libby 26, Glendive (Dawson County) 23, Hamilton 22, Billings Central 18, Columbia Falls 17, Sidney 17, Stevensville 14, Butte Central 10, Hardin 4, Havre 2.

Shot put: 1, Anna Zimmer, Fergus, 43-01.25. 2, Emilie Hinrichs, Frenchtown, 42-06.50. 3, Denali Smith, Corvallis, 37-10.50. 4, Aiyana Ereaux, Hardin, 37-04.50. 5, Shannon Reny, Libby, 36-09.50. 6, Kylie Zimmer, Fergus, 36-09.25.

Boys

Team scores: Corvallis 79, Miles City (Custer County) 62, Sidney 47, Laurel 37, Livingston (Park) 36, Dillon (Beaverhead County) 34, Polson 32, Columbia Falls 29, Lewistown (Fergus) 26, Libby 22, Belgrade 22, Havre 18, Hamilton 17, Glendive (Dawson County) 17, Whiefish 15, Frenchtown 14, Billings Central 13, Hardin 6, Butte Central 1.

800: 1, Quin Stewart, Polson, 1:59.39. 2, Tanner Trafton, Fergus, 2:00.35. 3, Jake Jessop, Corvallis, 2:00.51. 4, Trajan Hill, Hardin, 2:01.15. 5, Tucker Salmonsen, Columbia Falls, 2:02.78. 6, David Prather, Hardin, 2:02.92.

300 hurdles: 1, Ivar Aageson, Havre, 39.92. 2, Kaden Stradley, Custer County, 39.95. 3, Lee Walburn, Whitefish, 39.95. 4, Colton Cote, Polson, 40.25. 5, Chris Abell, Laurel, 41.22. 6, Malick Toure, Hardin, 41.31.