Four COVID deaths, 106 new cases in a week

Big Horn County reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 106 new COVID-19 cases since July 29, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release.

A man in his 60s died on July 29; a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s died on July 30; and a man in his 40s and a man in his 70s died on Aug. 2.

Several inmates have tested positive, officials reported on July 31.

Despite the rise in daily cases reported the Big Horn County Health Board approved the plan to continue with the youth fair last weekend.

The fair required masks for participants who attended, and the county provided handwashing stations throughout the fairgrounds.

Last week county officials reported four employees had tested positive, but the announcement was met with some frustration by community members who expressed their disapproval for the commissioner’s decision to allow announce which departments that were affect by the positives cases.

“We have heard there were some who took offense to particular county departments being named as the workplace of recently confirmed positive cases COVID-19 among Big Horn County employees,” said the Big Horn County Commissioners in a joint statement. “The press release was based on other counties’ press releases dealing with this subject and specific departments were named. There was no intent to cause offense to anyone and regret if it was taken that way.”

“The primary goal of the release is to emphasize the two points being made by the public health staff. Which are, the virus is affecting everyone in all areas of the county not just the reservation or Hardin. Second, anyone who contracts the virus should not be shunned but be supported by their families, friends and community. The virus doesn’t care who or where you are, it is just looking for a host. But if we follow the necessary precautions it can be more difficult for the virus to find a host,” they concluded in the press release.

Thirty new cases were announced on July 29: One girl and boy under 10; three girls and one boy in their teens; two women and seven men in their 20s; two women and six men in their 30s; one woman and two men in their 40s; two men in their 50s; one man in his 60s; and one man in his 70s.

Eight new cases were announced on July 30: Two boys in their teens; one woman in her 20s; and two women and three men in their 30s.

Twenty-one new cases were announced on July 31: One girl and two boys under 10; one man under 20; two women in their 20s; three women and four men in their 30s; two men in their 40s; two women and one man in their 50s; and one woman and two men in their 60s.

Eight new cases were reported on Aug. 1: One boy and one girl under 10; one girl in her teens; two women and one man in their 20s; two women and two men in their 30s; one woman in her 40s; and one woman and man in their 60s.

Fourteen new cases were reported on Aug. 2: One girl and boy under 10; two girls and one boy in their teens; one man in his 20s; two women and one man in their 30s; two women in their 40s; two women in their 50s; and one woman in her 70s.

Sixteen new cases were reported on Aug. 3: One girl and boy under 10; two girls one boy in his teens; one woman and four men in their 20s; two woman and three men in their 30s; one woman and one man in their 40s; four men in their 50s; two women and one man in their 60s; and one woman and man 70 years old or older.

Fifteen new cases were reported on Aug. 4: One man in his 40s; one woman and three men in their 50s; and one man in his 60s.