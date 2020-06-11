Former sup’t sues Pryor School District

The former superintendent of schools for the Pryor school district, Coul Hill, has filed a lawsuit against the Pryor School Board on allegations of discrimination. According to the court documents, Hill was hired by the Pryor School District in July 2019 where he was to be employed by the School District ...

