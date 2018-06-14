Former BHC sheriff stabbed to death in alleged carjacking

The man allegedly killed by a North Carolina transient on Sunday was a former Big Horn County sheriff and longtime police officer who was stabbed to death in his own vehicle on Billings West End.

The suspect, Donald Gray Jr., told police he killed the man because he needed a car to get home, Yellowstone County prosecutors alleged in court documents filed Tuesday.

He is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond and faces charges of deliberate homicide and obstructing a peace officer. He could serve up to life in prison.

Q2 has confirmed the victim’s name was William Joy, 81, of Billings. He served 25 years in law enforcement, including a four-year stint as Big Horn County sheriff from 1982-86 and Hardin police officer from 1961-77.

According to court documents, Joy was abducted outside of the post office at 724 15th St. W., before prosecutors say he was stabbed to death and dumped at Lewis and Clark Middle School.

In court Tuesday, Yellowstone County Chief Deputy County Attorney Ed Zink said he asked for a high bond because Gray committed the “ultimate act of violence against a complete and innocent stranger.”

Zink said Gray’s criminal history included a charge of felony theft in Maryland.

The defendant’s public defender said that Gray had only been in Billings for one week when the alleged murder happened.

According to the charging documents, Billings police said they initially pulled Gray over on Broadwater Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the officer, the man did not have his driver’s license with him and allegedly gave them a false name. He said the car he was driving, a black SUV, belonged to a friend, the victim.

Officers told Gray multiple times that they knew the information he was giving them was incorrect, but he continued to say he was telling the truth, prosecutors stated.

The officer then called for backup and an ambulance when he noticed blood on Gray. He was examined by medical personnel, but they found nothing wrong with him.

Responding officers then handcuffed Gray and began to transport him to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. On the way to the jail, Gray allegedly told officers, “When we get to the jailhouse, I’m gonna fess up...I’m gonna tell you everything.” This is when he finally told officers his real name.

Once he arrived at the jail, he told jail staff he had “killed a man,” according to court documents.

Gray then told officers that it all started because he was not familiar with Billings, and just wanted to find a way back to North Carolina.

According to charging documents, Gray went to the post office on 15th Street West and Broadwater Avenue where he saw an elderly man about to get into his car. Gray said he approached the man and held a knife to him, ordering him to drive away from the post office.

They drove a couple of blocks before they stopped near Lewis and Clark Middle School. Gray told police the man “became combative” and was trying to attract attention, so he stabbed him multiple times in the chest.

Gray said he dumped the victim’s body at the school before he drove away.