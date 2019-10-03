Football, Fido and Felines Fundraiser

4 Aces in Hardin is hosting Football, Fido and Felines, a fundraiser for Help Every Pet from noon ot 6 p.m. Proceeds from every purchase will be donated to HEP, tickets to a Denver Broncos game will be raffled.

Date: 
Sunday, October 6, 2019 - 6:00pm

