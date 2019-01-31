Food preparation classes
Montana State University Extension in Hardin is hosting a series of four two-hour classes on food preparation, as well as learning strategies to manage one’s diabetes. Preregistration for the program is requested by Feb. 5. In addition to Feb. 19, classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, March 5 and March 12. For more information, call (406) 665-9770 or email holly.jay@umontana.edu.
Date:
Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - 5:30pm
