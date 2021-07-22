Rgularly scheduled meetings in Big Horn County

The following are regularly scheduled meetings in Big Horn County. If you have a meeting or special event to add to the community calendar, please send an email to news@bighorncountynews.com or call (406) 665-1008.

Due to recent statewide diagnoses of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus diseas e, use caution when attending public events. Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease cases. The following symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure, fever, cough and shortness of breath. Avoid public areas and gatherings if you have symptoms. Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have coronavirus disease or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of coronavirus disease. Upcoming events may be changed, cancelled or postponed at any time.

THURSDAY, JULY 22 – NATIONAL MANGO DAY

• The Helping Hands Food Bank, 825 W 3rd St. in Hardin, is open from noon to 5 p.m. for emergency food. July’s flavor of the month is spaghetti sauce.

• Today Al-Anon family group will be meeting at 7 p.m. at 122 5th St W. in Hardin. This group includes literature study. Alateens are welcome. For more information, call (406) 639-2258.

• The Women’s AA group meets at 5:30 p.m. at 323 N. Crawford Ave. in Hardin. For more information, call (406) 679-2954.

• St. John’s Lodge No. 92 meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 424 N. Crow Ave. in Hardin.

FRIDAY, JULY 23 – NATIONAL VANILLA ICE CREAM DAY

• Al-Anon family group meets at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 5th St W. in Hardin.

• Hardin AA meets at 7 p.m. in the basement of Redeemer Lutheran Church at 323 N. Crawford Ave. For more information, call (406) 679-0681.

• Big Horn Valley online video conference AA meeting starts at 8 p.m. Join via computer, phone or tablet by visiting https://zoom.us/j/712032032 or by downloading the Zoom app for Apple or Android devices. Use meeting ID: 712 032 032, no password is required. Participants can choose their name online when they join and the video function is optional.

MONDAY, JULY 26 – NATIONAL AUNTS’ AND UNCLES’ DAY

• Pryor Al-Anon Family Group meets at noon at 12 4th St. W. in Hardin.

• Hardin Al-Anon family group Experience Strength and Hope meets at 7 p.m. upstairs at 323 N. Crawford Ave. in Hardin.

• Hardin AA meets at 7 p.m. in the basement of Redeemer Lutheran Church at 323 N. Crawford Ave. in Hardin. For more information, call (406) 679-0681.

• Big Horn Valley online video conference AA meeting starts at 8 p.m. Join via computer, phone or tablet by visiting https://zoom.us/j/712032032 or by downloading the Zoom app for Apple or Android devices. Use meeting ID: 712 032 032, no password is required. Participants can choose their name online when they join and the video function is optional.

TUESDAY, JULY 27 – NATIONAL WALK ON STILTS DAY

• The Helping Hands Food Bank, 825 W 3rd St. in Hardin, is open from noon to 5 p.m. for emergency food. July’s flavor of the month is spaghetti sauce.

• Jasmine Chapter No. 65 of Eastern Star meets 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 424 N. Crow Ave. in Hardin.

• Hardin District 17H & 1 School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the school administration building, 401 Park Rd. in Hardin.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 – NATIONAL WATERPARK DAY