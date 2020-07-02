FLYING HIGH

Lodge Grass Indians boys’ basketball coach Josh Stewart is excited about the upcoming basketball season.

He has plenty to be excited about.

The Lodge Grass Indians were named co-champions in the Class B State Tournament earlier this year, and all of his main guns are returning to the court this season.

“We’re using our summer to continue building on our system through specific progression drills and workouts,” Stewart said. “We figured that the highly dynamic and fast paced nature of structure ‘rez ball’ requires competitors to be able to perform a range of different skills.”

Stewart, along with assistant coach Jess Bends, has been hosting open gyms to help his team build their skills throughout the summer by running skill-building drills.

“We are meeting much as we possibly can while the window is open to build those skills and become better basketball players,” he said.

The team doesn’t play 5-on- 5 during open gym, Stewart said, their time is spent focusing on the drills that will elevate their skills on the court.

The team takes part in other team-building activities, including hikes, Stewart said.

They recently hiked up to Steamboat Point in the Big Horn Mountains south of Lodge Grass.

“What an analogy for life and a solid basketball season,” he said. “It’s uncomfortable, but the views make it worth it.”