Florentine Obie Malsbury

Florentine Elizabeth Schaff Obie Malsbury, 105, passed away June 21, 2020 in Billings, Montana.

She was born November 9, 1914 a daughter of Adam and Veronica (Emter) Schaff in Glen Ullin, North Dakota. She grew up and attended schools in Montana and North Dakota.

She married Louie G. Obie on October 3, 1939 in Glen Ullin. The couple first lived in Belmont, Montana then moved to Absarokee, Montana where they operated a dairy.

In 1945, they moved to the Billings and Shepherd areas.

In 1954, the family moved to Hardin where they operated a dry land grain farm and raised hogs.

Louie died in October 1973. Florentine remained in Hardin and was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She liked to sew and cook, but she mostly enjoyed the time she could spend in her garden.

Florentine met Kenneth Malsbury in Billings where she liked to dance. The couple married on April 13, 1996 in Ekalaka, Montana. The couple made their home in Billings. Kenneth died in October of 2011.

Her son, Kenneth, who passed away in 1999; her sisters, Ann Helmann, Betty Hopfauf, Margaret Fitterer and Rose Francisco; and her brothers, Andrew, Leo, Lawrence and Matt Schaff, preceded her in death.

Florentine is survived by her sons, Richard of Billings, Ed (Naomi) of Olympia, Washington and Donald of Winifred, Montana; daughter-in-law, Kathy Obie of Billings; sister, Eva Francisco of Duluth, Minnesota; sister-in law, Sally Schaff of Illinois; her brothers, Dominic (Cindy) Schaff of Bismarck, North Dakota and Mike Schaff of Modesto, California; her stepdaughter, Linda Neff of Colorado; stepson, Murray Malsbury of Arizona; her grandchildren, Damon (Shannon), Kris, Jacob (Jaimee), Joshua, Jennifer (Ryan) Lutey, Curtis (Heidi) Obie, Lee Ann (Jim) Hodgson; her step-granddaughter, Rachel Fruendlich; step-grandson, Evan (Mia) Stockdale; her great-grandchildren, Drew, Alex, Carter, Landon and Chyanne Obie, Westin and Carson Lutey; and step-great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Isaiah Fruendlich, Alex Stockdale and Brice and Gage.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin, Montana. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held later in the summer.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.