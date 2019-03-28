Flooding havoc

Crow Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid Jr. declared a state of emergency for the Crow Reservation on Sunday evening after flooding from the Little Bighorn River closed roughly 60 miles of Interstate 90 to traffic. As of Tuesday afternoon, the highways were reopened.

The Crow Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs, in a press release Sunday night, advised residents to avoid “back roads, as they may be gravel and compromised by flood waters.”

“These flooding conditions constitute a threat to the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the Crow Reservation,” Not Afraid’s declaration states, “as well as their homes, buildings, roads and other necessary infrastructure.”

Until Tuesday, according to the tribe-BIA press release, I-90 was closed from Hardin to Sheridan, Wyoming – this stretch included Reno Creek through Garryowen, along with River Road. Ed Eastman, director for the Crow Department of Emergency Services, noted on Monday that houses by the Highway 212 cut-across near Crow Agency also had been flooded.

“I think there’s one residence still under water south of town and then there’s one north of town,” he said. “They moved out Sunday morning.”

Flooding began Saturday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Julie Arthur said, likely resulting from “multiple ice jams and snowmelt.” Rising temperatures during the past two weeks “broke up the ice,” she explained, and caused it to be overrun by water.

Eastman said the reservation is “at the mercy of Mother Nature,” but believes “the ice jams are letting go.” Though “a couple cows and a couple horses” were caught in the flood, he continued, no humans thus far have been hurt.

“We want people to stay away from the river because it’s running so fast and high that [you could] get washed in there,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to get injured.”

Arthur, for her part, advised residents in these situations to obey all road closure signs and instructions from local officials. Emergency responders, she continued, don’t need distractions as they assess damage to roads or houses, and ensure the population’s safety.

“If you’re not in the area, just stay away from the area,” she said. “You don’t want to become involved in the flood yourself.”

Incident command for the flooding is located at the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management building in Crow Agency. Additionally, a Red Cross shelter is available for displaced residents at First United Methodist Church in Hardin and a water distribution center may be found at the Fire Hall south of Little Big Horn College campus in Crow Agency.