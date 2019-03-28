Fire destroys former Crow tribal administration offices

An abandoned building in Crow Agency that formerly housed the Crow Tribe Executive Branch Administration Offices and Indian Health Service hospital caught fire about noon last Thursday and was gutted by flames. The cause of the blaze, according to a tribal press release, was unknown, but it “appeared to have started in the attic of the old tribal offices.”

As flames slowly enveloped the back end of the building, tribal spokesperson Justin Stewart wore a surgical mask as he looked through a window.

“I was just checking in my old office and reminiscing,” he said with a laugh.

No one occupied the building at the time of the fire, the press release states, and the public is advised to “stay clear of the scene.” According to Vernon Hill, the tribe’s Disaster and Emergency Services deputy, the building already was set for demolition prior to the incident.

Hill, who operates from a nearby trailer, said he originally had smelled smoke in the building the morning of March 15, but the county dispatcher was unable to find any “hot spots” at the time. Several hours before he received notice of the fire, Hill continued, he and a fellow firefighter removed a copier from the building for their office.

Tribal employees spotted smoke rising from the building’s ceiling that day and contacted Acting Chief Operating Officer Karl Little Owl, who in turn called Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement by 12:07 p.m. According to Little Owl, the building is insured.

“At this point, the building is not salvageable and we’re allowing it to burn,” he said. “The fire personnel are monitoring all sides.”

Responders to the scene included personnel from the BIA; Crow DES; Crow Tribal Abandoned Mine Lands; Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office; and BHC Roads, Junk & Rural Fire.

Initially, Hill said, Crow DES attempted to quell the fire at the building’s roof, but ran out of water. BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management arrived sometime later to take over.

The BIA is investigating the incident.