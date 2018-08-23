Final victim recovered in Bighorn Lake boating accident

The body of Christian Scoville, age 35, of Billings was recovered from Bighorn Lake on Friday evening, marking him as the third fatality in a boating accident in Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area near Fort Smith. The Aug. 11 incident also took the lives of fellow Billings residents 59-year-old Tammy Scoville – found on Sunday, Aug. 12 – and 36-year-old Nathan Kelley – found Wednesday, Aug. 15 along with the boat.

A fourth Billings resident, Robert Ludwich, was located along the shoreline by responding National Park Service and Big Horn County deputies. He was transferred by boat to Ok-A-Beh Marina, then by Help Flight to St. Vincent Healthcare.

Responders were notified the night of the accident via a 911 call from an off-duty deputy. Rangers stayed on the scene through the night and it resumed the following morning. Operations continued with additional Park Service and U.S. Coast Guard resources. To locate Christian, Kelley and the vessel, Potable Divers used underwater remote-operated vehicles.

From Aug. 16-17, sections of the lake were closed off to allow search-and-rescue operations to continue undisturbed. With the ceasing of recovery efforts, the lake closure has been lifted.

Those with information on the accident are advised to contact Christy Fleming, Public Information Officer for Bighorn Canyon NRA, at (406) 666-3302.