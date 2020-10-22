FINAL GOODBYE

Former Crow Tribal Chairman David Stewart Sr. was laid to rest Wednesday afternoon at Hardin’s Fairview Cemetery with full military honors.

Stewart, who served as chairman from 1972 to 1974 he was elected as Chairman of the Crow Tribe under the 1948 tribal constitution, died on Oct. 14 due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

“I was saddened to receive the news of the passing of well-respected elder of the Black Lodge District, Mr. David Stewart Sr.,” current Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid write in a press release. “On behalf of the Apsaalooke’ people and the Crow Tribe Executive Branch, the first lady and I offer our deepest condolences on the passing of former Crow Chairman and decorated combat veteran Mr. David Stewart, Sr. The late Chairman served in the Korean War with the US. Army and US. Marines and was awarded the Bronze Star. Chairman Stewart was an honorable statesman and was elected Chairman of the Crow Tribe in 1972 to 1974 and later retired from public service after serving 36 years with the Bureau of Indian Service.” He continued, “We honor his legacy

He continued, “We honor his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and our friends, and the Apsaalooke’ People. I will be requesting the Crow Tribe Police Department give him an escort, all flags be lowered to half-staff and all color guards and veterans of the Crow Tribe and Big Horn County to give Chairman Stewart full military honors when he is laid to rest...”

Grandson Donald Spottedtail, spoke at the graveside ceremony saying, “Grandpa David said 'I am probably one of the only candidates that didn’t have to campaign to run for chairman. As I was just now starting my job at BIA a group of gentleman approach me and asked if I would run for chairman. So after talking it over with my wife and family, I decide to run with one condition these gentlemen, which were general of politicians at the time would campaign for me.'”

“My grandfather David was not just an ordinary man he was a patriarch and a pillar of our family,” Spottedtail said.

Stewart was awarded a Korean Service Medal and a Bronze Star for his service. A commendation letter read, “His interest in the welfare, of the battalion personnel greatly aided the morale within the organization. His performance of duty was above and beyond that of others of like rank and experience. The attention to duty unselfish manner and outstanding performance displayed by Cpl. Stewart reflect great credit upon himself and the military service.”

Education was very important to David and as such he was instrumental in establishing Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency, MT serving as chairman of the board of directors. David also was appointed on the board of directors while he was Chairman of the tribe to the INMED (Indians into Medicine) program at the University of North Dakota. This program was to further assist students that wanted to pursue a career in the medical field. David was appointed a lifetime board member of INMED.