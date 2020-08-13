Farmer’s Market season canceled

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Big Horn County the River Valley Farmers Market season has been cancelled, Jessica Mussetter Market Manager said in a press release Monday. “We are deeply saddened to make this announcement,” Mussetter said in the public statement. “We know the vendors and community members ...

