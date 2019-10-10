Farm to Table program brings fresh produce to students at Hardin Schools

October is National Farm to School Month, a time to appreciate national growth and celebrate local efforts that connect classroom, cafeteria, and community to food. Although there are different models, or ways of incorporation, the National Farm to School Network identifies the core components of farm to school as education,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Upcoming Events

more