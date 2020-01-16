Family of missing teen puts up three billboards

The family of Selena Not Afraid are working with a company in Wyoming to put up three billboards along the Montana/Wyoming border.

“We are so lucky the company offered to donate the billboard,” said Not Afraid’s aunt Cheryl Horn.

The family, she said, is still hopeful they will find the missing teen.

Horn said once Not Afraid is found she hopes to rotate missing persons information on the billboard.

“I’m hearing stories from the families who are still out there looking around and waiting to hear about their loved ones,” Horn said.

Big Horn County Undersheriff Eric Winburn confirmed that sheriff’s office has been working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Abduction Rapid Deployment, National Parks Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services police.

Horn said the family meets up daily to update each other on information they’ve received and to keep each other in positive mindsets.

“We are operating on prayers and hope,” she said.

The family has become somewhat of a default support system for other families who have missing loved ones.

She said she recently received a phone call from someone who needed help getting their daughter out of a sex trafficking ring in Great Falls.

“I didn’t know what to do, I googled it and couldn’t find a helpline,” Horn said. “When you search for help like that online a number should pop up immediately.”

Horn said she had to ask for a helpline number on social media.

After Not Afraid is found, Horn said the family hopes to put together resource lists in different areas of the state to include hotel listings, money wiring locations, store locations, helplines and emergency phone numbers, among other things.

“We have to stay positive and be a good strong voice,” she said.

Not Afraid has been missing since Jan. 1. She is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 133 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black coat, gray sweater, blue jeans and grey ankle boots. She has a scar near her mouth and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger.

Anyone who has information is advised to call the Big Horn County Sheriff’s office at 406-665-9800.