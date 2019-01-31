Eye on divisionals

The Bulldog wrestling team placed six wrestlers in the top four and took third place overall at its home invite Saturday.

Eleven teams competing from around the area in gave Hardin a chance to see some teams they had thus far yet to meet.

With the divisional tournament in Miles City this Saturday and state on Feb. 8, the Hardin Invite was the last meet of the regular season for the Bulldogs.

Head Coach Travis Krieger said, “We wrestled pretty well and were able to see some kids from Miles City and Lewistown that we hadn’t seen yet.”

Placing first for the Bulldogs was Hunter Popetsaitke at 138. Placing second for Hardin at 205 was Jesse Murdock and placing third at 113 for the Bulldogs was Keith Pretty Weasel.

Hardin had three wrestlers take fourth place with Wyatt Harmer at 126, Ronald Anderson at 152 and Conner Schwend at 160.

With the regular season over and tournament season beginning, Hardin’s first stop in the Easter A divisional tournament is Miles City on Saturday.

Hardin will be taking 12 wrestlers to the competition.

“We will be playing from behind the eight ball,” Krieger said. “We don’t have a lot of seeding criteria and will be at the mercy of the draw, and we will be facing some tough weight classes.”

According to Krieger, the top gun at the divisional tournament this year is Sidney. “They could potentially be taking 16 or 17 kids to state,” he said. “Everybody else will be beating up one another.”

The top eight wrestlers from each weight class go to state.

Battle on the Bighorn Results for Hardin

1. Huntley Project (Worden) 213.0; 2. Colstrip 204.0; 3. Hardin 123.5; 4. Fergus 111.0;

5. Columbus/Absarokee 103.0;

6. Custer Co. 102.5; 7. Powder River Co. 50.5; 8. Forsyth 50.0:

9. Park 41.5; 10. Tongue River 30.0; 11. Lame Deer 0.0.

113

Keith Pretty Weasel’s place is 3rd and has scored 19.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) won by tech fall over Orrin Russell (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (TF 17-1)

Quarterfinal - Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) won by fall over Maya Bergdoll (Park (Livingston)) (Fall 0:27)

Semifinal - Tanner Cook (Columbus/Absarokee) won by decision over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Semi - Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) won by fall over Orrin Russell (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 2:33)

3rd Place Match - Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) won by fall over Kason Olson (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 0:55)

126

Wyatt Harmer’s place is 4th and has scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Kayden Howe (Colstrip) won by fall over Wyatt Harmer (Hardin) (Fall 5:16)

Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Harmer (Hardin) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Harmer (Hardin) won by fall over Zach Cook (Tongue River) (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 3 - Wyatt Harmer (Hardin) won by decision over Alec Manseau (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Semi - Wyatt Harmer (Hardin) won by fall over Kayden Howe (Colstrip) (Fall 3:50)

3rd Place Match - Bryce Hirsch (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Wyatt Harmer (Hardin) (Fall 2:27)

138

Hunter Popetsaitke’s place is 1st and has scored 25.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Popetsaitke (Hardin) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Hunter Popetsaitke (Hardin) won by fall over Tommy Baker (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 1:21)

Semifinal - Hunter Popetsaitke (Hardin) won by tech fall over Lakota Schindler (Colstrip) (TF 19-4)

1st Place Match - Hunter Popetsaitke (Hardin) won by forfeit over Blake Zimmerman (Huntley Project (Worden)) (FF)

152

Ronald Anderson’s place is 4th and has scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Ronald Anderson (Hardin) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Ronald Anderson (Hardin) won by fall over Luke Herzog (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) (Fall 1:01)

Semifinal - Michael Weber (Forsyth) won by fall over Ronald Anderson (Hardin) (Fall 1:09)

Cons. Semi - Ronald Anderson (Hardin) won by fall over Calder Pilkington (Hardin) (Fall 0:37)

3rd Place Match - Kyle Breen (Tongue River) won by decision over Ronald Anderson (Hardin) (Dec 6-3)

160

Conner Schwend’s place is 4th and has scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Conner Schwend (Hardin) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Conner Schwend (Hardin) won by fall over Hunter Dare (Huntley Project (Worden)) (Fall 4:55)

Semifinal - Duane Otto Ii (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by major decision over Conner Schwend (Hardin) (Maj 13-2)

Cons. Semi - Conner Schwend (Hardin) won by fall over Paden Vannattan (Forsyth) (Fall 3:27)

3rd Place Match - Sam Schmidt (Huntley Project (Worden)) won by decision over Conner Schwend (Hardin) (Dec 5-1)205

Jesse Murdock’s place is 2nd and has scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Murdock (Hardin) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Jesse Murdock (Hardin) won by fall over Chase Hould (Huntley Project (Worden)) (Fall 0:41)

Semifinal - Jesse Murdock (Hardin) won by fall over Tyler Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 4:35)

1st Place Match - Shane Gibson (Park (Livingston)) won by major decision over Jesse Murdock (Hardin) (Maj 21-7)