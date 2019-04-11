Estate planning assistance offered

The Montana Aging Services Bureau will be holding a Legal Document Clinic on Thursday, June 13 at the Little Big Horn Center, 317 N. Custer Ave., in Hardin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kelly Moorse Memorial Document Clinic will have legal professionals that will assist participants in completing their estate planning documents at no cost. The program serves seniors and tribal members, age 60 and older. The services are not designed to handle complex estates or large assets, and do not handle any trusts.

The documents included are: beneficiary deed, durable power of attorney for health care, durable power of attorney for financial, declaration of living will, declaration of homestead, simple wills, and Indian wills.

Professionals will help seniors draft, review, notarize and copy each document. In addition to estate planning assistance, the clinic will also include senior services professionals, like veteran’s services and victim’s services.

Space is limited and appointments must be made in advance of the clinic. For more information or to register, contact Katy Lovell, Legal Services Developer at 406-444-7787 or 1-800- 332-2272.

Training for professionals will take place on Wednesday, June 12 at the Little Big Horn Center at 317 N. Custer from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information contact the Legal Services Developer at 406-444-7787.

The Senior Center was made springtime beautiful last week, thanks to volunteers who decorated the building. Joining in were Betty Seder, Elaine Malensek, Miriam Old Coyote, Cliff and Margaret Arbogast, Etta Kollekowski, Clara Eshleman, Patty Nordquist and Pat Anderson.

Black out Bingo is Thursday, April 11 at 12:30 p.m.; the Seniors’ Association Meeting on April 12 at 11 a.m.; the Birthday/Easter dinner on April 17; and the Fun For You Day on April 24 from 12:45 to 3:15 p.m.. Please call before April 16 for Birthday Dinner reservations.

The Hardin Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 665-2581.

The Lodge Grass Senor Center is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The phone for is 639-2265. Call your center to make meal reservations before 10 a.m. Thank you.

Hardin Senior Center MENU

Thursday, April 11 – sauerkraut and kielbasa, salad, vegetables, dessert

Friday, April 12 – tetrazzini, salad, vegetables, garlic bread, dessert

Monday, April 15 – barbeque meatballs, baked beans, salad, vegetables, dessert

Tuesday, April 16 – chicken noodle soup and sandwich, dessert

Wednesday April 17 – Birthday dinner: ham dinner, cake, ice cream

Lodge Grass Senior Center MENU

Friday, April 12 – chicken noodle soup, tuna sandwich, applesauce, cherry dump cake

Monday, April 15 – barbeque meatballs, rice, corn bread, carrots, pumpkin roll

Wednesday, April 17 – Easter/Birthday dinner: ham dinner, cake, ice cream