Ervin F. (Doc) Elliott
Thursday, November 14, 2019
Ervin F. (Doc) Elliott, 93, of Muddy Creek died Nov. 7, 2019. He was born Jan. 8, 1926 in Muddy Creek to Lafe and Elizabeth (Tootsie) Elliott. A private family service will be held at a later date. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
11/15/2019 - 7:00pm
-
11/16/2019 - 8:00am
-
11/17/2019 - 8:00am
-
11/18/2019 - 12:00pm
-
11/18/2019 - 5:30pm