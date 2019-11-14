Ervin F. (Doc) Elliott

Thursday, November 14, 2019
Ervin F. (Doc) Elliott, 93, of Muddy Creek died Nov. 7, 2019. He was born Jan. 8, 1926 in Muddy Creek to Lafe and Elizabeth (Tootsie) Elliott. A private family service will be held at a later date. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

