Who is announcing the engagement? (ie. bride and groom, bride's parents, both sets of parents)

Bride-to-be's Name and Address

Parents' Name and Address

Bride's High School and Year Graduated

Bride's College(s) and Year Graduated

Degree(s) earned

Bride's Place of Employment

Prospective Groom's Name and Address

Groom's Parents' Name and Address

Groom's High School and Year Graduated

Groom's College(s) and Year Graduated

Groom's Degree(s) earned

Groom's Place of Employment

Church or Location of Wedding

City

Telephone Number - where bride-elect or her parents can be reached during office hours

Information Submitted By

Telephone Number, if different from above

Photo Files must be less than 2 MB.

Allowed file types: gif jpg jpeg png.

Photo by