Two-thirds of last year’s track team at Plenty Coups High School has returned, said Warriors’ Coach Lawryn Flat Lip.

Flat Lip, who is in her third year coaching the team, said one of the goals for this year is to improve individual times for events. Every second counts when it comes to competition, she added.

“We try to go forward every year,” Flat Lip said. “Can we cut one second, two seconds, seven seconds? Seven seconds is a lot in track; a quarter-inch is a lot in track.”

While the team of eight is small, there is a lot of talent, Flat Lip said. Returners Lena Standsoverbull and Marlon Goes Ahead III are both ranked in the top five in the southern 6C district, and Goes Ahead is ranked in the top 10 for the southern C division.

“My goal is to place at state,” said Goes Ahead, a senior. He has been in track since seventh grade and is planning to work on his sprinting this season, he continued.

“I think we have a lot of strength and speed,” senior Lena Standsoverbull added.

Chamique Not Afraid, a senior, started track three years ago to stay in shape for basketball.

“My goal was to make it to do well at districts, but I made it all the way to divisionals,” she said. “This year, I want to bring home a state title.”

Not Afraid is ranked in the top 20 in the southern C division, said Flat Lip.

Freshmen Serena Flat Lip and Teddy Stands are focused on distance running and speed.

“I think our team is fast in sprinting and our mental game is baatcháachik (excellent),” Stands said.

Each member of the track team has specific goals and expectations for themselves and their team this season and, Flat Lip said, it’s her job to help them to meet those expectations.

“Our main goal is to help these guys improve and succeed,” she said.

Plenty Coups’ first meet is April 2 at Skyview High School in Billings.