Electoral College gives Montana more power

One thing we have to give our Founding Fathers credit for is the wisdom they showed when writing our Constitution establishing our republic form of government.

It was a federal government set up to give each individual state a say as to how it’s ran.

This is why we have a Senate and a House of Representatives

Each state has two senators. This way, no matter what, each state has an equal say in the governing of the country.

The house was set up to reflect the population of the individual states. That is why California has over 50 representatives and Montana has only one, but it was established that it takes both houses of congress and the president to approve legislation.

This was done as a check and balance to limit the power of the federal government.

The Electoral College was established for a number of reasons. One of those being a compromise made at the constitutional convention to satisfy the small states.

Under the system of the Electoral College each state had the same number of electoral votes as they have representatives in Congress, thus no state could have less than three.

Basically, this is how on three instances we ended up with presidents who did not win the popular vote because they won the Electoral College.

Since 2016, the Democrats have spoken on everything from ending the Electoral College, to changing the senate to reflect a state’s population.

The Democrats biggest problem with the current governing system is that in this last election the state of Wyoming cast about 210,000 votes, and thus each elector represented 70,000 votes, while in California approximately 9,700,000 votes were cast for 55 votes, thus representing 179,000 votes per electorate and their thinking is this gives an unfair advantage to small states.

In my opinion, I call it balancing out the overwhelming power that the big states hold on a national level.

Take 2016 presidential election for example, Trump won 30 of the 50 states. In those states he won by a margin of 2.5 percent. Remove California totally from the mix and Trump won the popular vote by about 1.4 million. Counting California Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million, but lost the Electoral College by 68 votes, a rather large margin.

Without the Electoral College small population states would no longer matter from a political sense because presidential candidates would be spending all their time and resources in California, New York, Texas and Florida. The people’s voice and regional concerns in small states like Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, North and South Dakota would carry very little weight.

These five states tend to go Republican in national elections, but from a popular vote standpoint have very little power, but from an Electoral College standpoint we have 16 votes.

While it’s not that many, 16 votes make us as important as Michigan, Ohio or Pennsylvania.