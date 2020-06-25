Eleanor May White Fox

Thursday, June 25, 2020
Eleanor May White Fox, 93, of Hardin, passed away on June 20, 2020.

She was born October 5, 1926, to George and Nettie (White Clay) White Fox in Crow Agency.

Graveside service was held June 24, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

