Eight BPA competitors place at state

Eight Hardin High School Business Professionals of America students placed in top spots at the State Leadership Conference in Billings last week, and of those eight, six qualified to compete at nationals.

Abbigale Junker placed first in Digital Media Production and seventh in Digital Marketing Concepts. Maddison Stephens placed second in Digital Media Production and sixth in Digital Marketing Concepts. Jonathan Noteboom placed fourth in Digital Publishing and eighth in Digital Marketing Concepts. Jess Spencer Jones placed fourth in Computer Network Technology. The Video Production Team – Maddison Stephens, Joe Wilson and Kevin Fox – took first place and the Broadcast News Team Anne Swisse and Alizabeth Morse placed fourth in their respective categories.

The annual State Leadership Conference was held in Billings March 10, 11 and 12

The club had an early morning on the March 10, leaving the high school at 8 a.m. in order to get to Montana State University Billings in time for several presentations and tests. The first day of the conference took place on campus. The rest of the conference was spent at the Billings Hotel Convention Center, where students attended general sessions, workshops, a campaign rally for Montana State officer candidates and even the awards ceremony Tuesday morning.

The club also did extremely well outside of the competitive events. Club Advisor Julie O’Dell earned the title of Montana State Association Business Professionals of America Advisor of the Year. Chapter President Maddison Stephens earned the title of Montana State Association Business Professionals of America Student of the Year, along with two scholarships from BPA and Montana State University. Swisse and Maddison also earned their Statesman Torch Awards.

Abbigale Junker, Maddison, Wilson, Fox, Noteboom and Jess Jones qualified to move on to the National Leadership Conference to compete in their events, both individually and in their teams. Swisse and Maddison Maddison will also be attending the conference for earning their Ambassador Torch Awards. Ashlynn Stephens, Robert Shane and Paula Tovar will attend the conference as interns. Best of luck to the team at the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, which runs from April 30 to May 4.

Maddison Stephens, a senior, is the Business Professionals of America reporter at Hardin High School.