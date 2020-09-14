Edward Roger Wagner

Monday, September 14, 2020
Edward Roger Wagner, 77, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Montrose, Colorado.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin, Montana.

Crippin Funeral Home, of Montrose, Colorado, has been entrusted with the arrangments.

