Edgar “Snowbird” Alden Jr., 56, of Billings, passed away July 27, 2019 in Billings.

He was born to father Edgar Max Alden Sr. and mother Clarice Bad Horse-Kindness on July 19, 1963 in Crow Agency.

Funeral services were held Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019 at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial followed in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery.