Thursday, August 15, 2019
Edgar “Snowbird” Alden Jr., 56, of Billings, passed away July 27, 2019 in Billings.

He was born to father Edgar Max Alden Sr. and mother Clarice Bad Horse-Kindness on July 19, 1963 in Crow Agency.

Funeral services were held Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019 at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial followed in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery.

