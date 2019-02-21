E & R Soup Day

E & R Church will be holding its annual Soup Day with homemade soup, bread and pies, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Kids ages six and under eat free. The church will sell soup by the quart after 1 p.m.

 

Date: 
Friday, February 22, 2019 - 11:00am

