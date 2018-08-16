Duck Derby

Quack! Quack! The ducks are back! This year, the JailHouse Gallery will have their annual Duck Derby at 6:30 p.m. in conjunction with River Valley Farmers Market. JHG members will be out selling ducks or one can just stop in at the Gallery along Center Avenue to purchase a plastic duck racer.

Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 6:30pm

