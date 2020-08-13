Dorothea Jean Dick

Dorothea (Dotty) Jean Dick passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana. Family and close friends surrounded her.

Dotty was born on November 16, 1944, in Havre, Montana to Charles and Aileen Han. She was raised on the family farm south of lnverness, Montana, where she learned the value of hard work.

On January 2, 1965, Dotty married Charles E. Dick in lnverness. They made their home in Billings for a year. Chuck entered the U.S. Army in February 1966 and Dotty returned to the family farm in lnverness until August of that year. She then joined Chuck in Fort Knox, Kentucky until the end of 1966.

In 1967, Dotty returned to the family farm and gave birth to their first daughter, Sheri, in July of that year. Upon Chuck’s return from military service, he and Dotty made their home in Billings before moving to Glendive for five years.

Their second daughter, Lori, was born in November 1969. After to Billings in 1975, Dotty enjoyed the responsibilities of being a housewife and mother. She was amazing at both of these duties.

In 1988, Chuck and Dotty moved to Hardin. Dotty loved her second home in Arizona, where she was able to spend more time after retiring as a CNA from Heritage Acres Nursing Home. She loved spoiling her grandchildren. Christmas was Dotty's favorite family holiday.

The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at St. Vincent Hospital. Thank you for going the extra mile to help make Dotty's final hours comfortable.

Dotty was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Aileen Han; her brother, Charles Han (Vietnam); and her sister, Shirley Dick.

Dotty is survived by her husband, Chuck Dick; her brother, Don Han; daughters, Sheri Kirschenmann (JR) and Lori Flory (Wyatt); two grandsons, Sean Green and Dominic Smith; and four granddaughters, Catherine and Danielle Flory, La Che' and La Ricia Smith.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Gateway Christian Center in Hardin, Montana.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Dotty with donations to the charity of your choice or Gateway Christian Center 841 W 2nd Street, Hardin, MT.

