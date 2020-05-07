Doctor charged with incest, sexual assault

David Andrew Wolfe, a doctor formerly employed by Indian Health Service in Crow Agency, has been charged with two felony sex crimes in Big Horn County District Court. Wolf was charged with felony incest and felony sexual assault. Court documents allege he engaged in “sexually abusive conduct” with a familial descendant who ...

