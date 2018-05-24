Division champs

The Hardin Bulldog tennis teams swept the courts at the Eastern A divisional meet last week. Out of the four first place finishes, Hardin took three. The top four placers go to state.

Gabe Passes topped the boys’ singles, Ricky Hill and Jonathan Notebook took the doubles, and for the girls, Makiko Reisig and Katie Murdock took doubles.

Out of the 10-member boys’ team, eight are on their way to state and for the girls, six of the 10 will be traveling to Polson for state.

“I’m really happy for the kids,” said Head Coach Mike Flamm. “It was a great tournament for us.”

In girls’ play, Hardin’s No. 1 player Sharmayne Hardy won every match up until the championship round, where she was defeated and took second place. Hardin’s No. 2 single Abigail Noteboom, a freshman, lost in the quarterfinals, taking it to three sets. Then, she battled back, taking fourth place and earning a trip to state.

In doubles play, it was a clean sweep for Hardin’s No. 1 doubles duo of Reisig and Murdock, but not an easy clean sweep. Against Glendive in the semifinals, it went 7-6 (3) and 6-0 and in the championship match. It went three sets: 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

“They had to fight for it just to get into the championship round,” said Flamm.

The No. 2 duo of Cailei Cummins and Mary Ann Herrera placed fourth, and are also state-bound. After losing in the quarterfinals, they battled their way back to take fourth.

In boys’ singles play, Gabe Passes brought home the championship win with a victory over Billings Central’s Jake O’Leary 6-4, 6-3.

“Passes wins, what a great story for him,” said Flamm. “I was pumped up just watching him.”

Another freshman, Hardin’s No. 4 single Jace Guptill, is on his way to state with his fourth place finish. Guptill lost in the quarterfinals, and took it in three sets in the consolation quarterfinals for a win, setting him up to play for third place.

Flamm said, “Guptill was a surprise.”

In doubles play, the Bulldogs own three of the four state-bound slots. Hardin’s No. 1 duo, Hill and Jonathan Noteboom, ended up playing Hardin’s No. 2 duo of David Evans and Benjamin Noteboom.

The No. 3 duo of Famous Left Hand and Ryan Old Crow ended up placing third, with their only loss coming in semi-final action when they were defeated by Hardin’s No. 2 duo of B. Noteboom and Evans.

In doubles play, it came down to battle of the Bulldogs with all six of Hardin’s doubles duos making it to state.

Only Jonathan Noteboom has went to state last year. For the rest of the players, it will be a new experience.

The Bulldogs will travel to Polson this Thursday and Friday for the state meet.

Eastern A

Elks Tennis Center, Billings

BOYS

Team scores: Hardin 68, Billings Central 43, Miles City 3, Glendive 2

Singles

Final: Gabe Passes, Hardin, def. Jake O’Leary, Billings Central, 6-4, 6-3

Third place: Elliot Keller, Billings Central, def. Jace Guptill, Hardin, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Final: Ricky Hill/Jonathan Noteboom, Hardin, def. David Evans/Ben Noteboom 7-5, 6-0

Third place: Famous Lefthand/Ryan Old Crow, Hardin, def. Maguire Payne/Ben Harsha, Billings Central 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

GIRLS

Team scores: Hardin 47, Billings Central 30, Glendive 19, Miles City 12

Singles

Final: Emma Putnam, Billings Central, def. Sharmayne Hardy, Hardin, 6-3, 6-3

Third place: Emily Toennis, Miles City, def. Abigail Noteboom 7-6 (5), 6-4

Doubles

Final: Makiko Reisig/Kate Murdock, Hardin, def. Skyler Scarpholt/Talia Zimdars, Glendive, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 Third place: Abby Fitzgerald/ Blayne Meyer, Billings Central, def. Cailei Cummins/Mary Anne Herrera 6-1, 6-1

Bulldog Tennis 2018 Divisional Matches

Girls:

#1 Singles – Sharmayne Hardy (12) 1st Round – Bye Quarterfinals – Win Sarah Pankratz (BC) 6-4, 6-0 Semifinals – Win Jonna Lind (Har) 7-5, 6-2 Championship – Loss Emma Putnam (BC) 6-3, 6-3 #2 Singles – Abigail Noteboom

(9) 1st Round – Win Alyssa Young (Gle) 6-0, 6-0 Quarterfinals – Loss Emily Toennis (MC) 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 Consolation – Win Natalia Carney (Gle) 6-0, 6-0 Consolation Quarterfinals – Win Deidra Don’t Mix (Har) 6-2, 6-2 Consolation Semifinals – Win Jonna Lind (Har) 6-4, 6-3 Consolation Finals – Loss Emily Toennis (MC) 7-6 (5), 6-4 #3 Singles – Deidra Don’t Mix

(11) 1st Round – Win Natalia Carney (Gle) 7-5, 6-0 Quarterfinals – Loss Emma Putnam (BC) 6-2, 6-3 Consolation – Win Abri Souza (BC) 6-2, 6-2 Consolation Quarterfinals – Loss Abi Noteboom (Har) 6-0, 6-3 #4 Singles – Jonna Lind (9) 1st Round – Win Kayla Kelly (Gle) 7-6 (4), 6-2 Quarterfinals – Win Mackenzie Karch (MC) 6-2, 6-2 Semifinals – Loss Sharmayne Hardy (Har) 7-5, 6-2 Consolation Semifinal – Loss Abi Noteboom (Har) 6-4, 6-3 #1 Doubles – Katie Murdock

(11) and Makiko Reisig (11) 1st Round – Bye Quarterfinals – Win Banta/Gunther (MC) 6-0, 6-0 Semifinals – Win Kunick/Sickler (Gle) 7-6 (3), 6-0 Championship – Win Scarpholt/Zimdars (Gle) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 #2 Doubles – Mary Anne Herrera (12) and Cailei Cummins (11) 1st Round – Win Fornall/ Marx (Gle) 6-1, 6-0 Quarterfinals – Win Fleming/Moore (MC) 6-4, 6-3 Semifinals – Loss Scarpholt/Zimdars (Gle) 6-1, 6-1 Consolation Semifinals – Win Garcia/Newbury (BC) 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (5) Consolation Finals – Loss Fitzgerald/Meyer (BC) 6-1, 6-1 #3 Doubles – Macie Flamm (9) and Rilee Green (9) 1st Round – Loss Scarpholt/Zimdars (Gle) 6-0, 6-3 Consolation – Loss Fleming/Moore (MC) 6-3, 4-6, 4-6

Boys:

#1 Singles – Gabe Passes (11) 1st Round – Win Malakai Hajak (Gle) 6-0, 6-0 Quarterfinals – Win Jack McCalla (BC) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 Semifinals – Win Elliot Keller (BC) 6-0, 6-1 Championship – Win Jake O’Leary (BC) 6-4, 6-3 #2 Singles – Caleb Mason (10) 1st Round – Win Cody Olsen (Gle) 6-0, 6-0 Quarterfinals – Loss Cam Elletson (BC) 6-4, 7-5 Consolation – Win Taegan Williams (MC) 6-1, 6-0 Consolation Quarterfinals – Win Taylor Lundberg (Har) 6-4, 7-5 Consolation Semifinals – Loss Elliot Keller (BC) 6-0, 6-0 #3 Singles – Taylor Lundberg

(12) 1st Round – Win Alan Qiu (Gle) 6-1, 6-1 Quarterfinals – Loss Jake O’Leary (BC) 6-2, 6-1 Consolation – Win Justin Morris (MC) 6-1, 6-2 Consolation Quarterfinals – Loss Caleb Mason (Har) 6-4, 7-5 #4 Singles – Jace Guptill (9) 1st Round – Win Ethan Carney (Gle) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Quarterfinals – Loss Elliot Keller (BC) 6-2, 6-0 Consolation – Win Spencer Evans (MC) 6-3, 6-0 Consolation Quarterfinals – Win Jack McCalla (BC) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 Consolation Semifinals – Win Cam Elletson (BC) 6-2, 6-2 Consolation finals – Loss Elliot Keller (BC) 6-1, 6-2 #1 Doubles – Ricky Hill (12) and Jonathan Noteboom (11) 1st Round Bye Quarterfinals – Win Khan/Vanderlinder (BC) 6-2, 6-0 Semifinals – Win Harsha/Payne (BC) 6-2, 6-2 Championship – Evans/B. Noteboom (Har) 7-5, 6-0 #2 Doubles – David Evans (12) and Benjamin Noteboom (9) 1st Round – Win Crockett/Scarpholt (Gle) 6-1, 6-3 Quarterfinals – Win Parken/Parken (BC) 6-4, 6-1 Semifinals – Win Lefthand/Old Crow (Har) 7-6 (5), 7-5 Championship – Loss Hill/J. Noteboom (Har) 7-5, 6-0 #3 Doubles – Famous Lefthand

(10) and Ryan Old Crow (10) 1st Round – Win Velasquez/Ylarde (Gle) 6-2, 7-5 Quarterfinals – Win Harding/Lohrke (MC) 6-1, 6-4 Semifinals – Loss Evans/B. Noteboom (Har) 7-6 (5), 7-5 Consolation semifinals – Win Khan/Vanderlinder (BC) 6-0, 6-2 Consolation Finals – Win Harsha/Payne (BC) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4