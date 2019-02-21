District court defers to tribal court in Crow govt. funding question

An attempt by First Interstate Bank to take temporary custody of Crow tribal funds was dismissed in U.S. District Court last Thursday as a legal argument continues over Executive Branch leadership. In the matter concerning more than $2.4 million from tribal accounts, according to Judge Susan Watters, her Billings court lacked proper jurisdiction.

First Interstate had filed its “interpleader” petition in an attempt to keep the funds safe as Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid Jr. and Carlson “Duke” Goes Ahead offered the bank competing claims of being the Crow chairman.

The Crow Constitution gives the Executive Branch – and therefore the chairman – power to “administer any funds within the control of the tribe and make expenditures from available funds for tribal purposes.”

Not Afraid, elected as chairman in 2016 and whose name currently is on the accounts, said he wanted First Interstate to continue transferring funds so the tribe could allow for “normal operations” – employee payroll, elder benefit checks, services to children and more. Goes Ahead wanted the bank to freeze the accounts until he could acquire a bank signature card. This, legislative legal counsel claimed to the bank, would avert Not Afraid “looting” the tribe’s accounts.

Not Afraid, according to the results of a Jan. 19 removal petition election, was recalled as chairman in favor of then Vice Chairman Goes Ahead, though the election’s legitimacy is in dispute. Crow Secretary Knute Old Crow also was recalled, the election states, in favor of then Vice Secretary Shawn Backbone.

“There is nothing before the court indicating that the Crow Tribe does not want the funds in the accounts at First Interstate Bank,” Watters wrote. “To that end, placing the funds with the court would accomplish nothing.

“Once a chairman is determined, the signing authority issue will be resolved and the chairman will need to access the money on behalf of the Crow Tribe through the First Interstate Bank accounts.”

In her hearing, Watters also quashed a temporary restraining order by Not Afraid and Old Crow against First Interstate that prevented Goes Ahead or Backbone from occupying the chairman or secretary’s “position, title or duty, and/or financial signature authority.” Because the restraining order already was within Crow Tribal Civil Court, Watters said, any federal case on the matter would be redundant.

Citing a Jan. 29 decision within tribal court, she wrote, it “maintained the status quo” that Not Afraid was chairman and had “already determined that Not Afraid Jr., not Goes Ahead or Backbone, is entitled to access funds belonging to the Crow Tribe currently held by First Interstate Bank.”

Though federal court “acted properly by showing deference to the Crow Tribal Court,” a Thursday, Feb. 14 press release from Goes Ahead’s faction stated, “there is NO ‘status quo’ – the deadlock continues as we wait for the tribal court to rule.”

“[First Interstate] remains in the position it was in before,” the press release states, “and also must wait for the tribal court to act.”

Both Not Afraid and Goes Ahead claimed victory following the federal court hearing – Not Afraid for retaining signatory authority and Goes Ahead because the restraining order was quashed.

According to Not Afraid, he and Old Crow “remain committed to seeking peaceful resolution to this issue, while continuing to work in accordance with the constitution, to fulfill our duties to the Crow people.”

Federal court should not be the entity making decisions for Crow leadership, he continued in his own Feb. 14 press release, adding that “its decisions are not ludicrous and should be respected.”

Goes Ahead, in a video posted to Facebook the day of Watters’ hearing, sat beside Backbone as he said, “Every day is a good day, but some days are better and this is one of them.”

“We’d like to thank you for all of your support, also for all your prayers. Some of you, I know you have been fasting,” he said. “Continue to do that because we have about 10 more days to the Eldena Bear Don’t Walk decision in the Crow Tribal Court.”

Or, as of this article, about three more days.