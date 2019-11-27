Dinner and a show

Cora Wood perfoms at a dinner fundraiser for the 2019 Montana State Champion 4-H horse judging team from Big Horn County. Wood, Sarah Weinberg, and Alizabeth Morse are raising money for the national horse judging competition during the Western National Horse Classic in Denver, Colorado Jan. 8 to 12, 2020. ...

