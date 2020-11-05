Depot celebrates with spooky fun

Over 100 ghosts, superheroes and princesses made their way over to the Hardin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Halloween Trunk or Treat event. Several local businesses and families lines the parking lot to distribute goodies like candy and pretzels, some even gave out hand sanitizer. Even a family of dinosaurs made ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!