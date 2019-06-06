Demolition Derby comes back to BHC Fairgrounds

The Demolition Derby is back and the sounds of crashing and twisted metal return to the Big Horn County Fairgrounds this Saturday.

The Bash at the Big Horn Demolition Derby, sponsored by the 500 Club, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Hardin.

Registration for this year’s demo derby starts at 9 a.m.

All cars must be on site for rules and safety inspections by noon. Entry Fee is $75. Entry fee includes car, driver, and one pit crew member. There will be a $20 fee for each additional crew member. Entry forms will not be accepted without payment.

There is a total of $6,500 in prize money this year. Main payouts include $3000 for first place, $1500 for second place, $1000 for third place, $500 for fourth place and $250 for fifth place.

Live music and a street dance will follow at 7 p.m. featuring Wade Driftwood and Highway 1.

If you go…

Gates open at Noon

Ticket prices:

Adult-$12

Children 6-12 years old-$5

Children 5 and under-Free