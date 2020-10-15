Death of 5 residents due to virus confirmed

County officials confirmed the death of five residents due to the novel coronavirus this week, bringing the total to 32 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A woman in his 50s, who was hospitalized, was reported dead by county officials on Thursday, Oct. 8; a man in her 50s, who was hospitalized, was reported dead by county officials on Saturday, Oct. 10; a man in his 60s, who had not been hospitalized, was reported dead by county officials on Sunday, Oct. 11; and a woman in her 70s, who had not been hospitalized, and one woman in her 70s who was hospitalized, were reported dead by county officials on Monday Oct. 12, Rhonda Johnson, Big Horn County Public Information Officer said in a press release.

“With heavy hearts, the Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition sends their family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County our warmest thoughts and prayers for comfort at this difficult time,” Johnson said.

The county announced 70 new virus cases since last week, bringing the total amount of infected residents to 1,128. Reported recoveries have gone up to 963, an increase of 70 cases, Johnson reported.

Statewide, 20,210 people, or about 1.89% of the state population, have been infected with COVID-19, compared to 8.45% of Big Horn County residents.

According to Big Horn County Health Department data, the seven-day COVID-19 case average has gone up slightly from 11 cases per day to 12.43 cases per day.

Of this week’s cases, 40, or 59.7%, have been attributed to community spread, which means the cases cannot be traced back to known contact with someone who has tested positive.

There are currently 17 infected patients hospitalized, a decrease from last week when 19 patients were hospitalized. There are 116 patients recovering at home, Johnson said.

Eighteen cases were reported on Oct. 13: One girl and one boy in their teens; one woman and three men in their 20s; two women and two men in their 40s; three women in their 50s; three women in their 60s; and one woman and one man 70 or older.

Twenty-one new cases were reported on Oct. 12: One girl and one boy in their teens; three women and three men in their 20s; one woman in her 30s; three women and three men in their 40s; two women in their 50s; one man in his 60s; and two women and one man 70 or older.

Four cases were reported on Oct. 10: One man in his 30s; one man in his 50s; one man in his 60s; and one woman 70 or older.

Sixteen cases were reported on Oct. 9: One girl and four boys in their teens; two women in their 20s; four men in their 30s; two women in their 40s; one woman in their 60s; two men 70 or older.

Eleven cases were reported on Oct. 8: Three boys in 10 or younger; three girls or two boys in their teens; and one woman and two men in their 50s.