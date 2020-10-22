David Stewart Sr. / Awaxaawéaakedahkó

David J. Stewart, 92, of the Dunmore area, passed away late Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020, in the Awe Kualawaache Center in Crow Agency, Montana. He was surrounded by his family.

David Joseph Stewart Sr was born June 17, 1928 to Francis (Frank) Sr. and Margaret (Spotted Horse) Stewart in Crow Agency. He was a member of the Greasy Mouth and child of the Ties the Bundle clan. David had the honor of being named Awaxaawéaakedahkó / Stays on the Mountain by his grandfather Whiteman Runs Him in recognition of his fasting site in the Big Horn Mountains.

David was a direct descendant of Chief Pretty Eagle and Nellie Stewart, who was instrumental in bringing the Pentecostal religion to the Crow Reservation. David was a member of the Foursquare Pentecostal Church.

After high school David married Adelia Little Owl on April 10, 1949 in Billings and the couple made their home in East Dunmore. Together they had eight children.

David attended Crow Agency Public School graduating from Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Oregon. As a young boy he worked jobs for spending money. As he completed his education, he worked various jobs in Hardin and Salem. He worked various jobs at Billings and Cody, Wyoming and eventually Bureau of Indian Affairs in Crow Agency. He retired from the BIA after 39 years. He worked two years at the Crow Casino after his federal career.

David served in U.S. Marine Reserve, U.S. Army in the Korean War and U.S. Army Reserve. He was awarded a Korean Service Medal and a Bronze Star for his service. His commendation letter read, “His interest in the welfare, of the battalion personnel greatly aided the morale within the organization. His performance of duty was above and beyond that of others of like rank and experience. The attention to duty unselfish manner and outstanding performance displayed by Cpl. Stewart reflect great credit upon himself and the military service.”

From 1972 to 1974 he served as the elected Chairman of the Crow Tribe under the 1948 Tribal Constitution. He worked diligently to represent the tribe establishing business contacts with other tribes and nationwide. As Chairman, he traveled to Washington, D.C. and actively researched grants to benefit the Crow Tribe. He was appointed by Montana Governor Tom Judge to represent the state of Montana and Crow Tribe to promote tourism throughout Europe and Japan.

Education was especially important to David and as such he was instrumental in establishing Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency, serving as chairman of the board of directors. David also was appointed on the board of directors, while he was chairman of the tribe to the Indians into Medicine program at the University of North Dakota. This program was designed to further assist students that wanted to pursue a career in the medical field. David was appointed a lifetime board member of INMED.

David and Adelia were avid Bulldog fans and traveled to cross country, basketball and volleyball events. He also followed the United Tribes Thunderbirds from Bismarck, North Dakota.

David and Adelia loved to attend pow wows from Canada to Oklahoma to California developing an extensive network of families and extended families.

David’s wife of 54 years, Adelia; his parents; sons, Franklin and Cyrus Stewart Sr., and Newlyn Little Owl; and daughter, Letitia Stewart; sisters, Dorothy DuShane Pricilla Gardner, Beulah Stewart and Dorothy Roper; brothers, Isaac and Phillip DuShane , Francis, Donald and Rueben Stewart, and James Roper; granddaughters, Briana Shane, Carla Big Head; grandsons, Edward “Bee” Fast Horse and Waylon Big Head; some of his greatest friends, Tommy Whiteman, Phillip Beaumont and Vernon Whiteclay Jr. preceded David in death.

Survivors include his four daughters, Donna, Jessica and Patleen Stewart, and Loretta Thomas; his son, David Stewart Jr; his sisters, Wilma (Lawrence) Stands and Beverly (Thomas) Pretty On Top; grandchildren, Leon, April, Laurie, Geri, Henley, Kristi, Gena, Jaime, David Blaine, Jolauna, Lauren, Cyrus Jr, Benedict Sr, Davida, Nigel, Jesse, Elijah, Criston, Frank, Angel, Sadie and Chiara; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Chrystal, Anthony, Shade, Larkin Jr., BrieAnna, Cassidy, Zeruiah, Jerrin, Turrell, Evan, Naomi, Deea, Malanna, Maleea, Shylon, Tayla, Rose, Jemini, Kelsey, Cervante, Rope, Jadah, Julian, Justice, Jillian, Chance, Myahlin, JJ, Madison, Peyton, Jordyn, Haley, Audreena, Adrianna, Adelia Jeno, Emmerson, Boston, Kaydence, Evangeline, Benedict III, Jasa, Kaylee, Kaya, Lilayah, Aiden, Ami, Alyssa, Melody, Briley, A’Delia Belle, Nellie, Kyra, LB, Donna, and Laysen; great-great-grandchildren, Manziel, Corlene, Darrian Jr., Honor, Alenna, and Artorias; his adopted sons and daughters, Ruth (Carl) Brown, Linda Lupe, Karlita Knight, Stanley Pretty Paint, Jackie Morrisette, Henrietta (Dennis) Whiteman, Paul (Cindy) and Steve (Dee) Roper, and Callie Baker; his adopted brothers and sisters; Tommy (Linda) Little Owl, and Nora (Dennis) Big Hair.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his extend family including the Big Day, Big Hail, Little Owl, Red Star, Rock Above, Good Luck, Spotted Horse, Whiteclay, Laforge, Standsoverbull, Pretty On Top, Gardner, Driftwood, Whiteman Runs Him, Spotted, Holds The Enemy, Old Crow, Yellowtail, Brady, Fasthorse, Bearstail, Jackson, Little Swallow, Heart, Smith, and Bebee families. Our family and extended families are large, if we have forgotten to mention you, please accept our apology.

The family would like to send out their gratitude to Mikayla and Kayleigh Three Irons and Stevie White, as well as the rest of the Awe Kualawaache Center staff.

Grave site service was held Oct. 21 at Hardin Fairview Cemetery.

Dahl Funeral home was entrusted with the arrangements.