Dancing on a bigger stage

Article Image Alt Text

From a very young age, Taylor Gasvoda has gone to see the annual holiday ballet The Nutcracker every year. “It just became sort of a family tradition for us,” says Melissa Gasvoda, Taylor’s mother. “But now it has become even more special because we finally get to watch Taylor perform.” The young ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Upcoming Events

more