Custom harvester service
All custom harvesters, their families and visitors in the area are invited to attend the worship service at Christ E &R Church at 9 a.m. Brunch will be served immediately following the service. The church building is located at 703 Cheyenne Ave. in Hardin.
Date:
Sunday, July 29, 2018 - 9:00am
