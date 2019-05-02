Cummins and Don’t Mix honored by MIEA

Local residents Jason Cummins and Deidra Don’t Mix were selected as Educator of the Year and Student of the Year, respectively, by the Montana Indian Education Association on March 30.

The two are distantly related and, while neither one necessarily push for the spotlight, both have achieved much in the way of their respective activities.

Candidates are nominated by a third-party; Don’t Mix said she was nominated by Janie Delp, while Cummins is not sure who nominated him for the prestigious award. Candidates who accept nominations submit their biography and in Don’t Mix’s case collect letters of recommendation.

The association is involved in Native schools across the state as well as schools that contain a large portion of Native students.

Cummins has been a principal for many years having started some time ago and is now serving at Crow Agency Public School. He has been steadily making his way across the Crow Reservation, previously working at Wyola Public School.

Cummins sticks to the philosophy that actions speak louder than words.

“If you do the work others will take notice, we should focus on doing what’s right,” Cummins said. “Too many focus on being seen.”

He stated that he was selected, in part, due to his work with other schools. While working at CAPS he has also been involved with assisting the functionality of surrounding schools through various means and has even written a dissertation examining the expectations that the Apsáalooke people have for school leaders working in and with Crow communities.

After both recently completing and defending his dissertation, he will be graduating from Montana State University with a doctorate of education.

Don’t Mix is attending her final year at Hardin high School. As an honor student, she pushes for her classmates and underclassmen to do better. She pushes herself to do the same.

Growing up Don’t Mix said she looked up to her grandmother Montana State House Representative Sharon Stewart-Peragoy who is often recognized for her work and who allowed Don’t Mix to visit the capitol building in Helena.

“She always encouraged me to do my best in everything,” Don’t Mix said.

The award tops of a list of achievements from both in school and extracurricular activities in recent years, including being awarded this past year from the Hardin chamber of commerce with the youth leadership award and the Melvin Gay Citizenship award the for past few years. She has also been selected for academic All-State the past few years for Cross country, Basketball, and Tennis.