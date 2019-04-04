Cultural Enrichment Lecture Series
Oral historian Mardell Plainfeather, LBHC archivist Jon Ille, and historian Cal Cummin will be presenting on the Crow Rebellion of 1887, in what was perhaps the only time any Crows took up arms against the US government and US troops. The program will be held in the Library Programs Room at Little Big Horn at noon. This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Tim Bernardis at tim@lbhc.edu or 638-3113.
Date:
Thursday, April 4, 2019 - 12:00pm
