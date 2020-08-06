Crow tribe under lockdown order

The Crow Tribe’s Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid Jr. issued an executive order modifying an existing stay-at-home order that now locks down the Crow Indian Reservation effective immediately. The order also implements a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

“The previous extension of the Stay at Home Orders were not followed properly, which has lead to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and unfortunately deaths,” Not Afraid said in a press release Thursday evening.

The Crow Tribal Police officers will issue citations to enforce the curfew under the public nuisance law in the Crow Tribal Criminal Code, while habitual offenders will be cited under criminal endangerment laws, tribal officials said.

Today, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson reported a COVID-19 infection rate nearly seven times higher than the state of Montana's rate.

As of August 6, Big Horn County has reported 390 total COVID-19 cases since April, which is roughly 3% of the county's population, while Montana has reported 4,602 total cases, which is roughly 0.43% of the state's 1,068,778 residents.

The Crow Reservation will be under the lock down order until August 21, essential businesses and emergency and medical facilities will be allowed to remain open. All public gatherings will be banned for the time period and Ok-ah- Beh Marina at the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area will be closed.

According to the press release, check points at access points to public areas and the reservation will be established to monitor and turn non-residents around.

Not Afraid issued a declaration of a state of emergency and the original stay-at-home order on March 15 and has been renewing the order since March.

“We cannot afford to risk our future and the risks are just too great for the Crow people,” Not Afraid said.

“The 2020 academic school year is fast approaching, and the executive order requires tribal member students to remain at home until the administration has determined it is safe for students to re-enter school,” the press release reads.

The Crow Indian Reservation has one hospital, which is shared with the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

“There is limited bed space and ventilators,” the press release reads. “Big Horn County, most of which includes the Crow Indian Reservation has confirmed cases climb to nearly 200 over the past week and there have been four deaths in the past three days due to COVID-19 Coronavirus.”

The chairman’s announcement comes on the heels of a joint statement from chairman’s office, the Big Horn County Commissioners and the Big Horn County Health Board this afternoon that stated each entity is "alarmed by the recent rise in cases and increase in deaths from COVID-19" in the county.

"We don’t need more legislation at this time, we need more cooperation," said officials according to the statement.

“If we could get most of the residents of our county to stay home more often, for two weeks, we could get a handle on the virus, lowering the number of infected people and the number of people exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Carol Greimann Big Horn County Public Health Officer. “COVID-19 can be spread by riding in a car with someone not from your household, by going to a party, by attending an indoor event, including an athletic event, or by taking a lunch break with your coworkers – particularly when any of those activities are done without wearing masks or when wearing a mask incorrectly.”

Greimann reminds residents that, to be effective, a mask must cover a person’s mouth and nose, preventing droplets of virus from spreading to others.

