Crow Tribal primary election to be held Saturday

The Crow Tribal primary election polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Apsáalooke Center in Crow Agency, according to Tribal Media Specialist Justin Stewart.

This year there is only one polling location, the Apsáalooke Center, commonly known as the multi-purpose building. There will be walk-in voting, as well as a drive-thru option for elderly and disabled voters and voters experiencing cold, flu and COVID symptoms and those in quarantine or awaiting COVID-19 test results.

“It is very important and critical — for the protection of yourself and others, campaign supporters and poll workers — all voters are reminded that when they are going out to participate in the elections, to stay six feet apart at all times, wear your face masks and to not shake hands,” said Crow Tribe Health Official Karl Little Owl.

Healthy tribal members, who can walk unassisted, and are 18 years old and over, may enter through the front entrance on the west side of the building to cast their ballots.

Before registering, voters will be required to sanitize their hands. Sanitizer will be available on site. After casting their ballots voters will be required to sanitize their hands again and will leave the building using the southwest exit.

In order to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 to election workers and other voters, those participating as a walk-in voter are required to wear masks that cover both their mouth and nose and remain six feet apart.

Anyone experiencing cold, flu or COVID symptoms, such cough, headache, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, sore throat, loss of taste, or diarrhea; those who have tested positive for the virus and have been placed on quarantine; those waiting for COVID-19 test results; and disabled and elderly tribal members and their drivers can utilize the voter drive-thru on the northeast side of the building in front of the garage door.

In order to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 to election workers, drive-thru voters are limited to two people per vehicle. They are required to wear a mask that covers both their mouth and their nose and remain in their vehicle at all times.

Proper identification is required.

Non-tribal members, children under 18 years old and anyone experiencing cold, flu or COVID symptoms are prohibited from entering the Apsáalooke Center.