Crow tribal legislative candidate forum

Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Little Big Horn College is hosting a tribal legislative candidate forum from 3:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the LBHC Health and Wellness Center in Crow Agency.

Two candidates from six different reservation districts will have time to discuss their goals and platforms.

The forum is free and open to the public.

Community members have the opportunity to submit questions. There are some drop boxes located around the LBHC campus. People are also encouraged to visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VD8CTY3 to submit a question.

After introductions and a prayer the forum will start with Black Lodge candidates, from 4 to 4:45 p.m.; then Wyola candidates from 5 to 5:45 p.m.; Big Horn candidates from 6 to 6:45 p.m.; Pryor candidates from 7 to 7:45 p.m.; Lodge Grass candidates from 8 to 8:45 p.m.; and Reno candidates from 9 to 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 3:45pm

