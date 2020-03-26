Crow Tribal executives address pandemic

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Crow Tribal Executive Branch has formed an Incident Response Team.

The individuals selected work closely with Indian Health Services, Tribal Health Education, Disaster and Emergency Services, Tribal Public Safety, Crow Tribal Police and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services.

The Incident Response Team is set to be following procedures and guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to observe and report to the public daily to inform of any news relating to the virus.

The Crow Tribal Executive Branch also released a public awareness notice to inform Crow tribal members of the actions being taken by the tribe to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to the release, the Crow Tribe has been working with the Department of Health and Human Services, Indian Health Services and all local, state and federal agencies on or near the Crow Indian Reservation.

Combating the spread of coronavirus to tribal members who may be in the most critical danger such as those with pre-existing conditions, those older than 65, dialysis and cancer treatment patients and any other tribal member who is immunocompromised.

The response team is working closely with the surrounding health care providers and specialists to prepare for a possible outbreak and have set up a protocol with designated personnel and facilities to provide services and care, the press release continued.

The release went on to say there will be food distribution centers in each community that are still yet to be determined and the public will be updated with more information as it becomes available through the public information officer.

Any outside vendors providing food or services to the community are required to exercise precau tion and utilize personal protective equipment to prevent potential exposure, contamination or trans mission of the coronavirus. These actions are encouraged by the response team for the protection of both the vendors and community members.

The response team also reminded tribal elders to remain calm and not to panic, as they will be making their efforts to provide elders with the services and reassurance to get through these difficult times.

For any questions regarding the protective measures, precautionary actions, or general concerns, please contact the Crow Tribal Incident Response Team at 406- 679-5314.

Residents can also email incidentrespsonse@crow-nsn.gov.