Crow-style masquerade

Saturday, Oct. 26 – A Crow style masquerade fundraiser for the HHS marching band will begin at 6 p.m. at the HHS gym. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for students.

Date: 
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 5:00pm

