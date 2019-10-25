Crow-style masquerade

Wednesday, Oct. 30 – A Crow style masquerade fundraiser for the 2020 Racing Committee will begin at 6 p.m. at the multipurpose building in Crow Agency. Cash prizes for adult and youth categories. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Children under 6 and elders at $1.

Date: 
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 6:00pm

