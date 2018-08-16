Crow Fair museum program

Big Horn County Historical Museum near Hardin will be hosting a program conducted by the Bighorn Canyon Recreation Area on the history of Crow Fair. The ongoing program will take place Saturday at the museum. Stop in anytime between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Program Room.  For more information, call the Yellowtail Dam Visitor Center at (406) 666-3218 or the museum at (406) 665-1671.

Saturday, August 18, 2018 - 10:00am

