Crow Constitution talk

Attorney and Crow tribal member Majel Russell will  present a talk on the 2001 Crow Tribal Constitution, its history and provisions at noon in the Library Programs room at Little Big Horn College. Russell has served as a Crow tribal attorney in the past. This constitution has been at issue in the recent political events regarding the chairmanship of the Crow Tribe. The program is free and open to the public.  For further information, contact Tim Bernardis at 638 -3113 or tim@lbhc.edu.

Date: 
Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 12:00pm

